 TheHoosier - WATCH: Donaven McCulley discusses loss to Michigan, second career start
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 23:25:02 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Donaven McCulley discusses loss to Michigan, second career start

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 30-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IUBB30.

Indiana QB Donaven McCulley discusses the loss to Michigan and what he learned in his second career start.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}