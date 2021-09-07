 TheHoosier - WATCH: Charlton Warren, Nick Sheridan recap Iowa loss & look ahead to Idaho
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 11:39:42 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Charlton Warren, Nick Sheridan recap Iowa loss & look ahead to Idaho

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and defensive coordinator Charlton Warren give their final thoughts on the Iowa loss and look ahead to Idaho in week two.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

