 TheHoosier - Video Interview: 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 10:36:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video Interview: 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino

TheHoosier.com Staff • TheHoosier
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

TheHoosier.com spent last weekend down at the Montverde Invitational where Montverde won the Championship on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino averaged 14 points per game in Montverde's three wins.

On the season, Hood-Schifino is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Hood-Schifino celebrated senior day on Saturday ending his home-career at Montverde. The next time he will play a home game is in Assembly Hall next fall.

The 6-foot-5 point guard detailed what he's doing now to stay up on IU.

"Watching a lot of film, watching Indiana a lot to see what they do," Hood-Schifino said. "He (Woodson) lets his players play. They play pretty fast and they are getting the ball out and everything. They have been defending the ball really well and that's where I can make an impact too."

Below is the full one-on-one interview with Hood-Schifino.

(MORE: 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino to be 'ready from day one' at Indiana)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}