Video Interview: 2022 Indiana signee Jalen Hood-Schifino

TheHoosier.com spent last weekend down at the Montverde Invitational where Montverde won the Championship on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

Indiana 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino averaged 14 points per game in Montverde's three wins.

On the season, Hood-Schifino is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Hood-Schifino celebrated senior day on Saturday ending his home-career at Montverde. The next time he will play a home game is in Assembly Hall next fall.

The 6-foot-5 point guard detailed what he's doing now to stay up on IU.

"Watching a lot of film, watching Indiana a lot to see what they do," Hood-Schifino said. "He (Woodson) lets his players play. They play pretty fast and they are getting the ball out and everything. They have been defending the ball really well and that's where I can make an impact too."

Below is the full one-on-one interview with Hood-Schifino.

(MORE: 2022 signee Jalen Hood-Schifino to be 'ready from day one' at Indiana)