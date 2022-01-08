UCLA transfer pass rusher Myles Jackson makes Indiana pledge

Indiana has landed another transfer commit, this time from UCLA pass rusher Myles Jackson. He becomes the 10th transfer to commit to Indiana in the 2022 class.

Jackson had a top four of Indiana, Jackson State, Georgia State and East Carolina. He took visits to both Indiana and Jackson State in January.

The 6-foot-2 Jackson is a former three-star recruit who had offers from UCLA, Kansas State, Kansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Army, Western Kentucky and more coming out of high school in 2020.

Jackson made his pledge just one day after finishing his visit to Bloomington.

"Everything about it just felt family oriented," Jackson told TheHoosier. "The people were great. Tom Allen was great. Coach Teegardin, the entire staff. Everything felt like a breath of fresh air."