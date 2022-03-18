Trayce Jackson-Davis noncommittal on future following St. Mary's loss

"I'm not really worried about that right now," Jackson-Davis said. "Right now I'm just kind of worried about just being with my teammates, just being in the moment. I'll talk to Coach Woodson, like I did last off-season, and we'll go from there. So preparation in everything I do. I'll have a plan in sight, but there's no timetable right now."

Following Thursday's 82-53 loss to St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, Jackson-Davis remained noncommittal on his decision.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will once again have a decision to make this offseason regarding his future. The third-year forward has two more years of eligibility remaining with the Covid year.

8Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season for Indiana. He also shot a career best 58.9 percent from the floor and added a career high 2.3 blocks per game.

Coming into this season, a main reason for his return was Mike Woodson but also bringing Indiana back to the NCAA Tournament.

"It was honestly surreal," Jackson-Davis said after IU's win over Wyoming. "We didn't want to be in the play-in game, but sometimes the ball doesn't roll your way and some things happen. But just playing in front of our fans and almost like a home crowd one more time, I thought it was awesome. And then just being on this national stage, I thought it was really cool."

His relationship with head coach Mike Woodson also played a big role in his return and ultimately has built into a great relationship.

"Overall I've been blessed playing for him, I think I can speak for them, too, and honestly just learning," Jackson-Davis said of Woodson. "Everything he has done for us, it's been a big impact on all of us."

Jackson-Davis struggled down the stretch this season but found a way to raise his level of play come March. In the last seven games -- all in March, Jackson-Davis averaged 21.6 points on 63 percent from the floor and added 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 assists in 34.4 minutes per game.

For his Indiana career, he has averaged 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 94 career games.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2022 NBA draft is 11:59 pm ET on April 24. The NBA Draft Combine will take place from May16-22. The deadline to withdraw from the draft while maintaining college eligibility is 11:59 pm ET on June 1. The draft is June 23.