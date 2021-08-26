Transfers making strong impact on Indiana defensive line

Indiana had one of the strongest defenses from a season ago and return a lot of that talent from all over the field in 2021.

The secondary is veteran and extremely skilled and talented. The linebacking core is led by Preseason All-American Micah McFadden and returns much of its unit from last year.

The one question mark was going to be the defensive line.

After losing Jerome Johnson - leading the d-line with four sacks a season ago - there was a gaping hole.

Then, Tom Allen reached into the transfer portal and landed not one, but three transfers who are looking to make an immediate impact for that group.

It was, however, the least experienced member of that trio who has emerged as of late and really improved since he stepped on campus.

"He's learned the system more," Tom Allen said of Jaren 'Stone' Handy. "He really flashed the last week in practice. Had multiple sacks for multiple days. Then again (during last Saturday's scrimmage), same thing."