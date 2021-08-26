Transfers making strong impact on Indiana defensive line
Indiana had one of the strongest defenses from a season ago and return a lot of that talent from all over the field in 2021.
The secondary is veteran and extremely skilled and talented. The linebacking core is led by Preseason All-American Micah McFadden and returns much of its unit from last year.
The one question mark was going to be the defensive line.
After losing Jerome Johnson - leading the d-line with four sacks a season ago - there was a gaping hole.
Then, Tom Allen reached into the transfer portal and landed not one, but three transfers who are looking to make an immediate impact for that group.
It was, however, the least experienced member of that trio who has emerged as of late and really improved since he stepped on campus.
"He's learned the system more," Tom Allen said of Jaren 'Stone' Handy. "He really flashed the last week in practice. Had multiple sacks for multiple days. Then again (during last Saturday's scrimmage), same thing."
Handy arrived in Bloomington from Auburn, totaling just 10 tackles in 14 games. But, it's his athleticism and potential that has Allen and the entire defense excited.
"Jaren brings a tremendous amount of talent to our team," Allen noted earlier this summer. "Jaren will provide power and explosion on our defensive line."
While Handy is one of the names the Hoosiers brought in this offseason, the two more experienced are Northern Illinois transfer Weston Kramer and Ole Miss transfer Ryder Anderson.
They came in with high expectations and thus far have not disappointed.
"He was our MVP for the defense (in the spring)," Allen said of Anderson. "He's a big, strong, steady, smart, tough, physical guy.
"We expect (Kramer and Anderson) to really give us a lift (on the defensive line) and really generate pressure. And we're going to do what we do. We bring pressure. That's how we play."
Those two have totaled 196 tackles and 10 sacks in 82 career games. Both bring size, agility and a tremendous pass rushing ability to an Indiana defensive line that needs a boost.
While Anderson was with Indiana for spring practice and came into fall camp with more of an understanding to the scheme and system, Kramer started from scratch.
“Weston Kramer, which is a new player for us who wasn't with us in the spring, he's been a very pleasant surprise,” IU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples said. “He's a very tough, hard-nosed, physical kid and I love what he brings.”
Indiana's defensive line has talked about 'creating havoc' and while it may start with guys like Anderson and Kramer, Tom Allen doesn't want you to forget about 'Stone'. Either way, all three transfer lineman look to produce for the Hoosiers starting next week.
"I would say throughout camp Stone Handy is the guy that has stuck out (at creating pressure), especially as camp has come to a close."
