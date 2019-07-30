Last Friday, Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic offensive tackle Monroe Mills narrowed his recruitment down to four schools. Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma State made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder.

He spoke with TheHoosier.com about his finalists.

"Mizzou is my home town [school]," Mills said. "My parents went there and a lot of my friends do too. Kansas has a great coaching staff with Coach Meadows and Coach Miles. Indiana has a great business school and is trying to compete at a high level. Oklahoma State is a very well know program with great success."

