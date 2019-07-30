Three-Star OL Monroe Mills Talks Top Schools, Indiana Visit
Last Friday, Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic offensive tackle Monroe Mills narrowed his recruitment down to four schools. Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma State made the cut for the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder.
He spoke with TheHoosier.com about his finalists.
"Mizzou is my home town [school]," Mills said. "My parents went there and a lot of my friends do too. Kansas has a great coaching staff with Coach Meadows and Coach Miles. Indiana has a great business school and is trying to compete at a high level. Oklahoma State is a very well know program with great success."
