TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 28th

 The Hoosier Daily: September 28th
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 28th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Stevie Scott is ready to be a leader for Hoosiers

Roster with ‘3 potential pros’ and why it's so important for Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

There was some major Cam Cameron-era uniform energy at Texas Tech this weekend-- Crimson Quarry

OPINION: Previewing IU’s 2020 Big Ten schedule-- Indiana Daily Student

Hoosiers In The NFL: Week Three-- IU Athletics

Shoutouts

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.

Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show to discuss more about the Indianapolis Colts Week 3 win verses the Jets.

----

