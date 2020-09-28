TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 28th

The Hoosier Daily: September 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Stevie Scott is ready to be a leader for Hoosiers
Roster with ‘3 potential pros’ and why it's so important for Indiana
Tweets of the Day
#iubase Hoosiers Playoff bound*:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 27, 2020
⚾️ Kyle Schwarber @kschwarb12 (#Cubs)
⚾️ Aaron Slegers @aslegers (#RaysUp)
⚾️ Jonathan Stiever @JonathanStiever (White Sox)
* Playoff rosters not yet released
2021 OF/1B TJ White (Dorman, SC) delivered here with a ground rule double. Easy pop for the switch hitter committed to Indiana. #SABB2020 pic.twitter.com/1TXzuNZgtF— Border Battle (@SABorderBattle) September 27, 2020
No votes for Indiana yet. Iowa and Minnesota were in the "receiving votes" category for the Big Ten.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 27, 2020
Ohio State (No. 6), Penn State (No. 10), Wisconsin (No. 19), and Michigan (No. 23) all on IU's schedule. #iufb https://t.co/zEphtSCM3k
Congratulations to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (@nick_west15) for finding his way on an #NFL boxscore for the first time! He just recorded a tackle for the #Titans. #iufb— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 27, 2020
Headlines
There was some major Cam Cameron-era uniform energy at Texas Tech this weekend-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: Previewing IU’s 2020 Big Ten schedule-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers In The NFL: Week Three-- IU Athletics
Shoutouts
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show. Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays. Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays. Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show to discuss more about the Indianapolis Colts Week 3 win verses the Jets.
----
