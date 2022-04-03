Thad Matta Leaving Indiana to Return to Coaching at Butler

Butler announced Sunday afternoon that they would be hiring Indiana associate athletic director Thad Matta as their next head basketball coach. This comes just days after Butler decided to part ways with head coach Lavall Jordan. Matta will return to coaching after a four-year hiatus and will be returning to his alma mater where he spent his first season as a head coach in 2000-2001.

Matta was hired as an associate athletic director at Indiana after rumors swirled that he may potentially take over as head coach after Archie Miller's firing. He worked closely with Athletic Director Scott Dolson and head coach Mike Woodson through the length of the 2021-2022 season. Rumors said Matta wasn't sure if he wanted to return to coaching, apparently, a conversation with Butler Athletic Director Barry Collier helped change his mind. Matta will bring 17 years of coaching experience to Butler and the Big East. His teams won 20 or more games in 16 of those 17 seasons, as well as two trips to the final four in 2007 and 2012 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Butler had an abysmal 2021-2022 season finishing 6-14 in conference play and 14-19 overall. Matta will look to get the Bulldogs back on track after two consecutive losing seasons.

"Butler is a special place, one that Barb, Ali, Emily and I each chose as our school," said Matta in Sunday's press release. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men's basketball program. There is a solid foundation in place and I'm confident that Butler will consistently be among the top programs in the Big East. I can't wait to attack the work we have in front of us and to be back on the sidelines at Hinkle Fieldhouse." "The success that Thad has achieved at every one of his programs speaks for itself," said Butler's Barry Collier in Sunday's press release. "He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and contagious energy to Butler. I have seen that personally in Thad as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Matta Family – Thad, Barb, Ali and Emily – has a deep appreciation for Butler and I know they join all of the Butler community in how excited we are for what's to come."