Advertisement
Published Feb 10, 2025
Opposing Preview Q&A: Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo spoke with the media ahead of Indiana's Tuesday night battle in East Lansing with No. 9 Michigan State.

Below is his full Q&A.

SEE ALSO

- Ryan Kraft aims for bounce-back season with Indiana after dominant summer

- How it Happened: No. 24 Michigan holds on late, fending off Indiana

- How it Happened: Indiana falls 66-56 at Minnesota, snaps 3-game win streak

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement