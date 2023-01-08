The Portales, NM native totaled 18 tackles in only six games on the 2022 season. Blidi will join Andre Carter, another recent transfer, on Paul Randolph's defensive front. Randolph coached Blidi during his time as Texas Tech's defensive line coach.

Blidi entered the portal on December 14th and immediately started fielding offers from numerous power five schools. Cincinnati, North Carolina State, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech among them.

Ben Golan from RedRaiderSports had this to say about the 6'3", 295 pound defensive lineman:

“Philip Blidi has been a consistent part of Texas Tech’s defensive line rotation going back to his true freshman year. He’s flashed major ability as a pass rusher and playing in IU’s 4-3 defense should help him continue to flourish in that aspect.

“He weighed about 250 coming out of HS and has added strength and put on a bunch of good weight since and is now hovering around 300 lbs. He’s also a high effort guy and won’t quit on plays. Blidi has 2 years of eligibility remaining and his best football should be ahead of him.”

Blidi joins Indiana’s 2023 class as the 11th transfer to commit to Indiana.