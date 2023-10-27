TheHoosier.com's staff provides their final input, in roundtable format, and their predictions ahead of Indiana's matchup versus No. 10 Penn State.

Jim Coyle

In Week 8 of the college football season the Indiana Hoosiers travel to Happy Valley for a date with a #9 ranked Penn State team that is smarting from its first loss of the season at the hands of #3 Ohio State. With that loss putting a heavy dent in the college football playoff hopes of the Nittany Lions, I would expect James Franklin's squad to come out loaded for bear. That's not exactly the best news for an Indiana team that has been searching for an offensive identity all season, a defense that has looked like Swiss cheese of late, and is on the back side of a recent change at the offensive coordinator position. Not much has gone well for the Hoosiers this season as we have watched this team barely tread water. And this weekend I expect another blow(out) to what is already been a very disappointing season. The constant chatter about Tom Allen's status as head coach at Indiana is understandable, but futile with a $20 million buyout hanging over Indiana's head like a 2-ton rock. At least Indiana's situation at quarterback is apparently settled with Brendan Sorsby taking the lead as I have predicted in this spot more than once. I don't say that as an “I told you so,” but merely to point out the constant and consistent inconsistent decision making for this Indiana football team. There's no point in dragging this one out anymore. Prediction: Indiana 7, Penn State 44

Mason Williams

As important as finding something that resembles a competent and complimentary effort on both sides of the football, Indiana must realize that their best opportunities for victories remaining on the schedule lie beyond this weekend's matchup with Penn State. That's not to say the possibility of an Indiana victory is completely off the table, but it's like an improbable outcome to emerge from Happy Valley this Saturday. That said, Indiana must focus on staying competitive and finding something that they can build off of, something that they can hang their hat on and draw from for inspiration in the season's final month. I don't think this particular matchup will be close, however. I'm still in wait-and-see, "prove me wrong" mode with this team. I'll believe there's a direction forward when I see it. Prediction: Indiana 7, Penn State 49

Zach Browning

This weekend, Indiana is in for yet another difficult challenge on the road. Two weeks after going up to Michigan and getting dominated by the Wolverines, the Hoosiers will likely face a similar fate this Saturday against a Nittany Lion team whose only loss is to No. 3 Ohio State. The Indiana offense struggled once again last week at home against Rutgers, despite a quarterback change. Brendan Sorsby didn’t necessarily do anything wrong against the Scarlet Knights, but outside of a 35-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper, the Hoosiers’ offense was unimaginative and unimpressive. To make matters worse, Penn State possesses one of the best defenses not only in the Big Ten, but in the entire country. Defensively, Indiana has had some good moments. However, it’s a group that hasn’t been able to force turnovers and has been consistently gashed in the run game all season long. My bold prediction for this week is that Indiana puts points on the board first, just as they did against Michigan and Rutgers. However, just as was the case against the Wolverines and the Scarlet Knights, the rest of the game will be controlled by the Nittany Lions. Prediction: Indiana 10, Penn State 38

Kevin Vera

It’s going to be another tough week for Indiana as they go up against another top-ten opponent. The season is quickly slipping away from Tom Allen and the panic button seems to have already been hit. There’s not much else to say about Indiana considering how the season has gone other than that the team right now is fighting on its final couple of lives. Just a few weeks remain for this team to try and salvage anything positive but after the game against Rutgers, it seems like there won't be many more positives in the remaining weeks of 2023. Penn State is coming off a tough loss against Ohio State but this is a team filled with talent. Right now, Penn State is ranked as the No.1 total defense in the country. The highest points they’ve allowed came last week against the Buckeyes but still managed to be competitive up until the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions have had most of their success this year based on their defensive talent. The questions about the offense still remain but this week could be a week to regroup and figure everything out. Nothing is working right now for Indiana and it's tough to have an optimistic view for the rest of the season. Penn State will go on and win this one comfortably like they usually do against the Hoosiers. Prediction: Indiana 7, Penn State 41

Elias Khoury