Spring Practice Q&A: WR Elijah Sarratt, LB Aiden Fisher (4/4/24)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and linebacker Aiden Fisher met the media on Thursday morning to discuss their transfers from James Madison to Indiana and the development of spring practice thus far.
IU's spring football game is two weeks away.
Below are their full Q&As.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board