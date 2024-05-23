Advertisement
Sara Scalia signs with Italian basketball club Magnolia Campobasso

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana women's basketball guard Sara Scalia announced on Wednesday that she had signed a professional contract with Italian basketball club Magnolia Campobasso.

She made the announcement via her social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Scalia spent the last two seasons in Bloomington with the Hoosiers.

A little less than two months ago, Scalia wrapped up her collegiate career with the Hoosiers.

After spending the first three years of her college career at Minnesota, the 5-foot-10 guard spent the last two years in Bloomington at Indiana. Scalia was a key cog in the Hoosiers' run to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend last season.

On her way to All-Big Ten first team honors, Scalia averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She shot 42.7% from 3-point range in her final season as a Hoosier, shattering Indiana women's basketball's all-time record for threes made in a single season.

In April's WNBA Draft, Scalia went undrafted. That forced the Stillwater, Minnesota native to seek out other options to continue her basketball playing career.

Finally, Scalia has landed a professional contract with Italian side Magnolia Campobasso. Magnolia Campobasso is coming off a semi-final loss in the Lega Basket Femminile playoffs a season ago.

