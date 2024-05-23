BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana women's basketball guard Sara Scalia announced on Wednesday that she had signed a professional contract with Italian basketball club Magnolia Campobasso. She made the announcement via her social media on Wednesday afternoon. Scalia spent the last two seasons in Bloomington with the Hoosiers.

