Sara Scalia signs with Italian basketball club Magnolia Campobasso
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana women's basketball guard Sara Scalia announced on Wednesday that she had signed a professional contract with Italian basketball club Magnolia Campobasso.
She made the announcement via her social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Scalia spent the last two seasons in Bloomington with the Hoosiers.
A little less than two months ago, Scalia wrapped up her collegiate career with the Hoosiers.
After spending the first three years of her college career at Minnesota, the 5-foot-10 guard spent the last two years in Bloomington at Indiana. Scalia was a key cog in the Hoosiers' run to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend last season.
On her way to All-Big Ten first team honors, Scalia averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She shot 42.7% from 3-point range in her final season as a Hoosier, shattering Indiana women's basketball's all-time record for threes made in a single season.
In April's WNBA Draft, Scalia went undrafted. That forced the Stillwater, Minnesota native to seek out other options to continue her basketball playing career.
Finally, Scalia has landed a professional contract with Italian side Magnolia Campobasso. Magnolia Campobasso is coming off a semi-final loss in the Lega Basket Femminile playoffs a season ago.
