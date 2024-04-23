According to multiple reports, which sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com, Mike Woodson and his coaching staff are expected to visit a handful of prominent 2025 in-state recruits on Tuesday. 2025 five-star Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere, 2025 four-star Braylon Mullins of Greenfield Central and 2025 four-star Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills are all expected to meet with Woodson and the coaching staff.

A 6-foot-7 guard/forward, Haralson is one of the top players in the 2025 class. He's ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the class by Rivals. Haralson is a versatile scorer, possessing physical tools well beyond his years. He's shown an ability to score around the basket with a flurry of finishes throughout his high school career. Indiana is competing for Haralson's services with the likes of Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Duke amongst others.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Mullins is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2025. Rivals has the talented Greenfield, Indiana native ranked as the No. 88 player in the class. Mullins has had a fantastic first weekend at Adidas 3SSB playing for Indiana Elite. The guard has put his 3-level scoring on full display with Indiana Elite. Other schools showing interest in Mullins include Notre Dame, Butler, Iowa and a handful of others.