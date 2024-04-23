Reports: Woodson and staff expected to visit multiple in-state recruits
According to multiple reports, which sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com, Mike Woodson and his coaching staff are expected to visit a handful of prominent 2025 in-state recruits on Tuesday.
2025 five-star Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere, 2025 four-star Braylon Mullins of Greenfield Central and 2025 four-star Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills are all expected to meet with Woodson and the coaching staff.
A 6-foot-7 guard/forward, Haralson is one of the top players in the 2025 class. He's ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the class by Rivals.
Haralson is a versatile scorer, possessing physical tools well beyond his years. He's shown an ability to score around the basket with a flurry of finishes throughout his high school career.
Indiana is competing for Haralson's services with the likes of Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Duke amongst others.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Mullins is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2025. Rivals has the talented Greenfield, Indiana native ranked as the No. 88 player in the class.
Mullins has had a fantastic first weekend at Adidas 3SSB playing for Indiana Elite. The guard has put his 3-level scoring on full display with Indiana Elite.
Other schools showing interest in Mullins include Notre Dame, Butler, Iowa and a handful of others.
Ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the class of 2025, Sisley is one of the top ranked players in the state of Indiana in the class.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Sisley can put the ball on the floor and score from everywhere on the court.
During his junior campaign at Heritage Hills High School, Sisley became the schools all-time leading scorer. Per MaxPreps, Sisley poured in 24.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 assist a night.
Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue, as well as some other schools are all vying for the four-star recruit's services.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board