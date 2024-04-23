Advertisement
Reports: Woodson and staff expected to visit multiple in-state recruits

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@ZachBrowning17

According to multiple reports, which sources confirmed to TheHoosier.com, Mike Woodson and his coaching staff are expected to visit a handful of prominent 2025 in-state recruits on Tuesday.

2025 five-star Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere, 2025 four-star Braylon Mullins of Greenfield Central and 2025 four-star Trent Sisley of Heritage Hills are all expected to meet with Woodson and the coaching staff.

A 6-foot-7 guard/forward, Haralson is one of the top players in the 2025 class. He's ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the class by Rivals.

Haralson is a versatile scorer, possessing physical tools well beyond his years. He's shown an ability to score around the basket with a flurry of finishes throughout his high school career.

Indiana is competing for Haralson's services with the likes of Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Duke amongst others.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Mullins is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2025. Rivals has the talented Greenfield, Indiana native ranked as the No. 88 player in the class.

Mullins has had a fantastic first weekend at Adidas 3SSB playing for Indiana Elite. The guard has put his 3-level scoring on full display with Indiana Elite.

Other schools showing interest in Mullins include Notre Dame, Butler, Iowa and a handful of others.

Check out TheHoosier.com's in-depth piece on Sisley here.

Ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the class of 2025, Sisley is one of the top ranked players in the state of Indiana in the class.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Sisley can put the ball on the floor and score from everywhere on the court.

During his junior campaign at Heritage Hills High School, Sisley became the schools all-time leading scorer. Per MaxPreps, Sisley poured in 24.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 assist a night.

Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue, as well as some other schools are all vying for the four-star recruit's services.

–––––

