Despite battling on the court for over a century, the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers haven't had as many battles in the recruiting world as you might think. When it comes to the 2025 recruiting class in the state of Indiana, however, that has all changed. Purdue and Indiana are both heavily involved with several of the same players for 2025, including Heritage Hills standout Trent Sisley.



Advertisement

On Tuesday, Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson has an in-home visit scheduled with Trent Sisley, sources confirmed to Indiana Sports Beat and TheHoosier.com. This comes just one day after Purdue's Matt Painter reportedly had an in-home visit with Sisley on Monday. The 4-star recruit (top 75 nationally) spent some time in West Lafayette and Bloomington this past season. Any time there appears to be some momentum leaning in one direction, Sisley has kept his options open for the other schools involved. Other programs are still involved with Sisley as well, and he has yet to set a date for his decision. Earlier this year, Sisley said he would like to decide "possibly in late summer, or early fall."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2VzOiBJbmRpYW5hIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgY29hY2ggTWlrZSBX b29kc29uICZhbXA7IHN0YWZmIHdpbGwgYmUgdmlzaXRpbmcgMjAyNSB3aW5n IFRyZW50IFNpc2xleSB0b2RheS4gVGhlIDYtOCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hoaWxsc19iYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AaGhpbGxzX2JiYWxsPC9hPiBwcm9kdWN0IGlzIG9uZSBvZiB0aGUgdG9w IHBsYXllcnMgaW4gdGhlIHN0YXRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmltIENveWxlIChAamlt Y295bGVJU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamltY295 bGVJU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3ODI3NzM0NjQzMTY3NDQxMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjMsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sisley's high school coach Nate Hawkins had great things to say about his star player earlier this season: "He leads our team in 3-point %," said Hawkins. "But we also put him in positions to handle the basketball and also play on the wing, which is where I think he'll be best suited at the next level. He could also be a stretch-four at the next level. His motor, and ability to play in transition, he's hard to stop. I'm really proud of Trent." Hawkins continued: "He has a workmanlike attitude. Number one, I think he's so committed to winning. All three of his years, we've won more games. He's really committed to doing whatever it takes to help our team win. He's just doing an outstanding job."

