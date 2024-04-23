Sources: Mike Woodson and staff visiting with Trent Sisley today
Despite battling on the court for over a century, the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers haven't had as many battles in the recruiting world as you might think. When it comes to the 2025 recruiting class in the state of Indiana, however, that has all changed. Purdue and Indiana are both heavily involved with several of the same players for 2025, including Heritage Hills standout Trent Sisley.
On Tuesday, Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson has an in-home visit scheduled with Trent Sisley, sources confirmed to Indiana Sports Beat and TheHoosier.com. This comes just one day after Purdue's Matt Painter reportedly had an in-home visit with Sisley on Monday.
The 4-star recruit (top 75 nationally) spent some time in West Lafayette and Bloomington this past season. Any time there appears to be some momentum leaning in one direction, Sisley has kept his options open for the other schools involved. Other programs are still involved with Sisley as well, and he has yet to set a date for his decision. Earlier this year, Sisley said he would like to decide "possibly in late summer, or early fall."
Sisley's high school coach Nate Hawkins had great things to say about his star player earlier this season: "He leads our team in 3-point %," said Hawkins. "But we also put him in positions to handle the basketball and also play on the wing, which is where I think he'll be best suited at the next level. He could also be a stretch-four at the next level. His motor, and ability to play in transition, he's hard to stop. I'm really proud of Trent."
Hawkins continued: "He has a workmanlike attitude. Number one, I think he's so committed to winning. All three of his years, we've won more games. He's really committed to doing whatever it takes to help our team win. He's just doing an outstanding job."
This past season, Trent Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 60% from the field. His recruitment will be one of the most intriguing story-lines to follow over the next several months.
Sisley is currently playing for Indiana Elite 2025 3SSB, and TheHoosier.com will be covering his games at Indy JAMFest this weekend. We will catch up with Sisley and other Hoosier targets all weekend.
