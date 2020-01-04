Indiana special teams coordinator will leave Bloomington after seven seasons with the Hoosiers as a linebackers coach and, currently, the special teams coordinator, FootballScoop.com reported first. He will follow Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer to Fresno State, where he will serve at the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator.

The highlight of Inge's time at Indiana was his five years as the linebackers coach, when he coached players like Tegray Scales, Marcus Oliver and Chris Covington – who began his Indiana career as a quarterback and is now in the NFL.

For the last two seasons, Inge has served as the special teams coordinator for the Hoosiers, after head coach Tom Allen brought in Kane Wommack as the linebackers coach before the 2018 season. Wommack was promoted to defensive coordinator before the 2019 season and maintained the reins of the linebacker room.

Inge was moved into the special teams coordinator position after Allen created the spot following the allowance of a 10th assistant coach on staffs prior to the 2018 season. Allen was managing special teams by himself but wanted to delegate the responsibility.

Inge was brought in by former head coach Kevin Wilson after Inge spent time with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive assistant.

During his time at Indiana, Inge became one of the best recruiters on the staff. While he had his hands in most recruitments of every class, Inge was the primary recruiter for current starting left tackle Matt Bedford, who chose the Hoosiers over SEC schools.

The news is expected to become official later this week.