Blackmon has at least one year of eligibility remaining.

Indiana joins the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, Northwestern, Butler, Texas and many others who have reached out to contact the All-ASUN guard.

The Indiana Hoosiers have reportedly contacted Stetson transfer guard Jalen Blackmon, per a Wednesday afternoon report . The report also states that Blackmon will go through the 2024 NBA Draft process, while his name remains in the portal.

Blackmon's name should sound familiar to Hoosier fans. The 6-foot-3 guard is the younger brother of former Indiana basketball player's James Blackmon Jr. and Vijay Blackmon, the Hoosier connections are quite noticeable.

The Stetson transfer spent two seasons with the Hatters after spending his freshman season with the Antelopes of Grand Canyon. Throughout his career, Blackmon is a 14.4 point per game scorer and a 36.2% 3-point shooter.

During his two seasons with Stetson, Blackmon averaged 18.5 points and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 36.2% from deep during his two years with the Hatters, attempting 7.6 long balls a game. He started 62 games during his tenure with Stetson.

This past year was Blackmon's best season of his collegiate career. The Marion, Indiana native averaged 21.3 points and 1.9 assists a game last season. He shot a career-best 38.1% from distance on a career-high 8.3 3-point attempts a night.

Blackmon is a microwave, who can get hot in a hurry. In the ASUN Conference Tournament Championship Game, Blackmon poured in a career-high 43 points. Five times this past season did Blackmon score 30 or more points. He reached double-figures in every game but two this year with the Hatters.

Blackmon was a first team All-ASUN selection this season after he lead the league in points per game and free throw percentage.