Report: Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne to visit Indiana
Minnesota transfer big man Pharrel Payne will reportedly visit Indiana later this week, per a Monday afternoon report. Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis was the first to report the news.
According to the report, the Hoosiers are joined by Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M in their pursuit of the transfer center.
Payne is rated as a three-star portal prospect by Rivals.
In 32 appearances this past season with the Gophers, Payne averaged 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
In a Jan. 12 matchup against the Hoosiers, Payne posted a double-double. The Cottage Grove, Minnesota native tallied 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots against Indiana in Assembly Hall this season.
For more on the 6-foot-9 big man, check out TheHoosier.com's original report on the Minnesota transfer.
