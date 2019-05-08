A source confirmed to TheHoosier.com that the former IU forward will work out for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies today. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Grizzlies beat writer Omari Sankofa, who reported Morgan as one of six players being brought in for a closed workout by the franchise today along with Jacksonville State guard Marlon Hunter Jr, Miami (Fla.) guard Anthony Lawrence, LSU guard Skylar Mays, Michigan State guard Matt McQuaid and Penn State guard Josh Reaves.

Former IU forward Juwan Morgan will have the chance to impress two NBA teams this week.

Whether or not the Grizzlies draft Morgan, their decision to bring him in for a pre-draft workout makes sense given two of their post players - 13-year veteran Joakim Noah and six-year veteran Tyler Zeller - are unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Additionally, TheHoosier.com has also learned that Morgan will work out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Similar to Memphis, Minnesota will have two post players who will be unrestricted free agents this summer in 11-year veteran Anthony Tolliver and nine-year veteran Taj Gibson. Minnesota also shares an IU connection in college scout Tim Buckley, who was an assistant coach with the program during Morgan's first two seasons in Bloomington.

The Grizzlies are projected to land a top-eight pick in this summer's draft but does not own a second-round pick. The Timberwolves will pick in the top 14 - or lottery range - as well, but will also pick between No. 42 and 44 in the second round.

Additionally, Morgan is considered the 96th-best prospect in this year's draft class according to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

The only Hoosier to start all 35 games last winter, Morgan averaged 15.5 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game as a senior. He concluded his IU career 24th in program history in scoring (1,374), eighth in blocked shots (138), tied for fourth in field goal percentage (56.2) and 10th in rebounds (757).

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place June 20 at 7 p.m. eastern time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ESPN will televise it.