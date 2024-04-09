Small has at least one year of eligibility.

Along with Indiana, schools such as Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Baylor and Villanova have all reached out to the transfer guard. In total, Small has around 20 teams reportedly interested in his services.

According to a Monday evening report , the Indiana Hoosiers have reportedly made contact with Oklahoma State transfer guard Javon Small.

Hailing from South Bend, Indiana, Small didn't spend his entire high school basketball career in the Hoosier state. As a freshman, Small played junior varsity basketball at South Bend Riley High School in his hometown.

He then transferred to Franklin Central High School to play for the flashes as a sophomore and junior prior spending his final season of high school basketball at Arizona Compass Prep.

Small began his collegiate career at East Carolina. The 6-foot-2 guard appeared in just 16 games as a true freshman before breaking out as a sophomore with the Pirates. After averaging 15.8 points per game in 17 starts in his second campaign with East Carolina, Small hit the transfer portal, winding up at Oklahoma State.

This past season with the Cowboys, Small started 31 games. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

A career 34.7% 3-point shooter, Small shot a career-best 37.4% from deep this past season in Stillwater. The point guard attempted 5.3 long balls a game a season ago.

Small scored in double-figures in 24 of his 31 appearances this season. He made multiple 3-pointers in 21 different contests with the Cowboys this past season.

For his efforts during his junior campaign with the Cowboys, Small earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors.