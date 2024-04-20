Report: Indiana interested in Duke transfer forward Sean Stewart
According to a Saturday afternoon report, Indiana has shown an interest in former McDonald’s All-American and Duke transfer forward Sean Stewart.
Joining Indiana in its interest in the former five-star recruit is the likes of Kentucky, Arkansas, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and many others.
After spending his freshman season with the Blue Devils, Stewart has at least three years of eligibility remaining.
A former top-20 recruit in the class of 2023, Stewart appeared in 33 games this past season at Duke. He came off the bench in every single one of those appearances.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 2.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game in his freshman campaign.
Stewart shot 57.1% from the field on 1.9 field goal attempts a game. He did not attempt a 3-pointer during this past season with the Blue Devils.
Known for his ability to jump out of the gym, Stewart is an incredible athlete. Last season, he broke the Duke program record for standing vertical, leaping 36 inches. That’s even higher than former Blue Devil star Zion Williamson’s mark of 35.5 inches.
Check out some of Stewart’s highlights below.
–––––
