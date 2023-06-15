REPORT: Indiana in communication with former Kansas commit Chris Johnson
Indiana basketball might not be done making additions to their 2023 recruiting class.
Per a report from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, Indiana's staff has made contact with former Kansas signee Chris Johnson, the No. 40 ranked recruit in the 2023 class.
Johnson asked for his release from his national letter of intent shortly before his expected move-in at Kansas. Since asking for his release, Miami, Memphis, Texas, UCLA, Illinois, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Washington have been in contact.
Johnson played his senior season of high school basketball at Monteverde Academy Florida, the same school Indiana landed 2022-23 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jalen Hood-Schifino and potential 2023-24 starter Malik Reneau played at. The Hoosiers are also heavily recruiting Monteverde class of 2024 players Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen.
Originally from Missouri City, Texas, Johnson is capable of playing on and off of the ball. He improved as an on-ball prospect his senior season at Monteverde. Johnson averaged just under 6.0 points for Monteverde this past season and shot 25 percent from beyond the 3-point line, according to Maxpreps.
Indiana currently has one remaining scholarship available for the 2023-24 season, and hosted former UCF signee Joey Hart for a visit June 4-5. Hart has also visited Kentucky and is hearing from Texas and Rutgers.
The Hoosiers currently have three signees in the 2023 class, Gabe Cupps, Jakai Newton and five-star Mackenzie Mgbako. Indiana's 2023 class ranks No. 14 in the country, according to Rivals.
