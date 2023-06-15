Indiana basketball might not be done making additions to their 2023 recruiting class.

Per a report from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, Indiana's staff has made contact with former Kansas signee Chris Johnson, the No. 40 ranked recruit in the 2023 class.

Johnson asked for his release from his national letter of intent shortly before his expected move-in at Kansas. Since asking for his release, Miami, Memphis, Texas, UCLA, Illinois, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Washington have been in contact.