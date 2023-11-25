WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket went down with both Indiana and Purdue fighting to stay out of the bottom in their conference. Both teams traded scores throughout the four quarters but Purdue went out and was able to get the 35-31 win. Both teams entered the game 3-8 after tough seasons. Both Indiana and Purdue were coming off losses in their previous games but now matched up against their own rivals to end the season on somewhat of a high note. The game started with a lack of offense by either team. Brendan Sorsby threw an interception on the opening drive for Indiana. Sorsby was coming into this game with a few nice couple of games under his belt but this was one of his tougher performances of the year. For Purdue, they would go on to attempt a field goal on their own opening drive but Ben Freehill missed it right to keep the game scoreless. The first four drives of the game were lacking any sort of offense for both teams as neither team was able to put more than six plays together on either of their first four drives.

Advertisement

Indiana would open up the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to DeQuece Carter. It would be the only points scored in the first quarter and Indiana held the small 7-0 lead after the first 15 minutes. Just a few moments later, Purdue would go on and score their first touchdown of the game. Hudson Card would start this game for the Boilermakers after being out the previous week against Northwestern but he would connect with George Burhenn for a 33-yard touchdown. The offense continued shortly for Indiana after their first touchdown. The Hoosiers would go on and score on the following drive thanks to another good throw from Sorsby. Donoven McCulley would be lined up all alone against in defender in the end zone and he then went up, leaped over his man, and brought in the catch for his sixth receiving touchdown of the season. The offense once again would stall for both teams but then Purdue earned a bit of momentum entering halftime. Another touchdown pass from Card and a Freehill field goal gave the Boilermakers 10 points before the break. After two quarters, Indiana led 14-12.

Purdue Boilermakers tight end George Burhenn (81) breaks the tackle of Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The second half started off hot for the Hoosiers. It was one of the most explosive plays of the game and it saw Jaylin Lucas take a kick return 100 yards to the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. The former All-American was a huge piece of Indiana's special teams last year and in the final game of the season, was able to score to give the Hoosiers the lead. The Hoosiers had made it a six-point game at that point but the offense picked up for the Boilermakers. On their final seven drives, they were able to score in five of those.