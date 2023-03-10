Indiana gets its Big Ten Tournament started on Friday night at 9:00 pm against the Maryland Terrapins. This is a matchup of the 3 vs 6 seed.

Maryland is coming off of a 70-54 win over Minnesota on Thursday, a much closer game at times than the score indicates.

The two teams have met just once in the regular season, a win for Maryland at home, 66-55.

The winner of this matchup will face the winner of Northwestern and Penn State in the Big Ten Semifinals on Saturday.

Here are some key stats, storylines and notes about Maryland heading into Friday's matchup.