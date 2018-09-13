Podcast: Stu Jackson On WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat With Jim Coyle
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com's Stu Jackson on Thursday morning joined WXVW 96.1 FM's Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle to talk IU football ahead of the Hoosiers' home contest against Ball State.
Stu's appearance begins around the 63-minute mark of the show.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.