2024 Ohio-based signal caller Timothy Carpenter announced on social media late Saturday night that he was no longer committed to play for Indiana.

"First and foremost all glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, without him I wouldn’t be in position," Carpenter wrote on Twitter. "I also want to thank Coach Allen, Bell and Carey for giving me the opportunity to play college football. But after long talks with God and my family, it’s best for me to decommit from Indiana University and re-open my recruitment. Respect my decision. Thank you IU for everything. It’s in God hands."

Carpenter has a three-star rating from Rivals and had been committed to Indiana since May. He becomes the second player in IU's upcoming recruiting class to decommit since Tom Allen was fired last Sunday morning.

Florida edge Shamar Meikle was the first to do earlier this week.

Indiana must react quickly. New head coach Curt Cignetti have done just that, already getting busy in offering multiple recruits to come join them in Bloomington.

But two of Indiana's scholarship quarterbacks from a season ago are in the transfer portal and drawing interest from other programs, leaving just two on the currently constructed roster – Tayven Jackson and Broc Lowry.

How Indiana decides to go about the position by the time Indiana takes the field for the first time under Cignetti's watch will be intriguing to monitor. IU could figure to utilize the transfer portal for a more immediate solution while the long term situation is more carefully thought out. National signing day is looming later this month.

Regardless, IU's next move regarding a QB must come quickly.