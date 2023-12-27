Offensive lineman Mike Katic returns to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Late Wednesday evening, offensive lineman Mike Katic announced on social media that he is returning to Indiana for his sixth season with the Hoosiers.
Almost a month ago, Katic, a redshirt senior offensive guard announced his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
"I can't begin to describe how grateful and honored I have been to play for Indiana University," Katic said in a statement he released at the time.
However, Katic will now return to Bloomington for his sixth and final season of college football, filling in as a crucial piece of the Hoosiers' offensive line for Curt Cignetti.
A five-year member of Indiana's offensive line, Katic appeared in 39 games, starting 37 of them, in his Indiana career. This past season was statistically one of Katic's best seasons in a Hoosier uniform according to Pro Football Focus. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native's 2023 season graded out as his second best overall campaign during his collegiate career.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Katic excelled under offensive line coach Bob Bostad. Katic was named a team captain for the 2023 season with Indiana.
Katic's return to Bloomington provides the Hoosiers with another experienced, plug-and-play offensive lineman to add to a group of incoming transfers and returner Carter Smith for the upcoming 2024 season.
