BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Late Wednesday evening, offensive lineman Mike Katic announced on social media that he is returning to Indiana for his sixth season with the Hoosiers.

Almost a month ago, Katic, a redshirt senior offensive guard announced his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I can't begin to describe how grateful and honored I have been to play for Indiana University," Katic said in a statement he released at the time.

However, Katic will now return to Bloomington for his sixth and final season of college football, filling in as a crucial piece of the Hoosiers' offensive line for Curt Cignetti.