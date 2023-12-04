Here's a rundown of the notables that came out of this week's show:

This week, Yasir Rosemond joined Don Fischer on a prerecorded version of Inside Indiana Men's basketball. The show usually broadcasts live from the Chop Shop in Bloomington, and can also be streamed on the team's respective Facebook pages.

The weekly Indiana basketball radio show, Inside Indiana Basketball, returned on Monday evening, featuring the assistant coach of the Hoosier men's basketball team.

- According to Don Fischer, Mike Woodson was on the road dealing with a "family matter" and was unable to join Don Fischer on the show which was prerecorded over the weekend. In his place Yasir Rosemond, an Indiana assistant coach, joined Fischer on Inside Indiana basketball.

- "I appreciate being here. I'm going to ask coach (Woodson) for a little extra money for doing this," Rosemond joked.

- "It was special, it was nerve racking, it was scary," Rosemond said of filling in for Woodson in last year's game against Minnesota. "(Woodson) told me 'I knew you had it the whole time. That's why I pay you guys, I pay you guys to coach and not just recruit.'"

- Rosemond's reaction to Northwestern knocking off No. 1 Purdue: "The Big Ten is tough. On any given day, you can be beat."

- Rosemond said the team came into the game against Maryland knowing it was a "winnable game." said being at home with the energy in the building was huge to get out to a quick start.

- Rosemond on the win over Maryland on Friday: "We came out really well. Our guys just played together." Adds that this is still a new Indiana team that's still trying to figure out how to play with each other.

- Rosemond said Indiana preachers the "next man up" mentality and that was the case against Maryland when Gabe Cupps stepped into the starting lineup for Xavier Johnson. "We don't make a big deal about guys being out. If anyone can step in and fill a role, it would be Gabe Cupps because of his preparation," Rosemond said.

- Rosemond said the coaches had to do a better job of managing the final 10 minutes of the game against Maryland when the Terrapins crept back into the game. "We put that on us, (the coaches). We can learn from it and that's the biggest thing, even in wins, you have to learn."

- "Sometimes it's just bone-head plays," Rosemond said of Indiana's turnovers late in the game against Maryland.

- "Kel'el (Ware) is talented, he's a talented young man," Rosemond said. "I think he's growing and maturing." Rosemond adds that everything is starting to slow down for Ware and he's gaining confidence in everything he's doing.

- Rosemond said that everyone is expecting Mackenzie Mgbako, a five-star recruit, to "come in and be Jalen (Hood-Schifino)." said Mgbako is making strides on both ends of the floor as he gets more comfortable at the collegiate level.

- "We preach defense," Rosemond said. Adds he's not concerned about Indiana's 3-point defense right now.

- "We just have to shoot them and make them," Rosemond said of Indiana's 3-point shooting. Says he thinks it's a confidence thing, says the team will continue to practice shooting. "It's not like we're saying don't shoot the ball."

- Rosemond predicts that Indiana will have a breakout 3-point shooting game in the near future.

- "You want to be good going into March," Rosemond says. Adds Indiana is treating its next handful of games as a "measuring stick" to see how they stack up against some elite teams.

- Rosemond says he and the staff isn't concerned about some of the closer scorelines in some of Indiana's non-conference games.

- Rosemond on the process of scouting an opponent: "Lots of film watching... I've watched five games of Michigan (this weekend)."

- "They can really shoot the ball," Rosemond says of Michigan. "Dug McDaniel is playing out of his mind." Says Ann Arbor is a tough place to play, but he believes Indiana has a chance to go in and get a good win.

- Yasir Rosemond when asked about Liam McNeeley: "He's on Indiana guy. He's going to come in, play hard and make shots, he plays with a chip on his shoulder. We're excited to have him coming in."

- Rosemond adds that he hopes McNeeley can help convince one of his teammates (Derik Queen) to come to Indiana as well.

Outlook for the upcoming week:

- On the road at Michigan on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00pm ET

- At a neutral site vs. Auburn on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00pm ET