North Carolina DE discusses offer from Hoosiers

In addition to the Hoosiers, Anthony has offers from the likes of Duke, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Ole Miss, Army, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Akron, Columbia, Eastern Illinois, Howard and Elon.

"It felt great to get the offer and it was extended by Coach Kevin Peoples. I like the culture Indiana has and the energy the team has on the field. Watching them this past season, I think Tom Allen has done a great job turning around the program," Anthony told TheHoosier.com.

With a recent offer in hand from Indiana, North Carolina defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. , the 2022 standout from C.E. Jordan High School admits there are several things about the Hoosiers he has taken stock of prior to receiving an offer.

Indiana is among his top six offers and that he has heard good things from the coaching staff thus far.

"Coach Peoples said he loved my get off and the way I use my hands," Anthony said.

Anthony said what stands out to him about Indiana is their "high energy defense"

With the dead period coming to a close, Anthony noted he does not have a visit to Bloomington planned, but admits he is working on getting to Indiana.

"What I am looking for in a school is one that will challenge me academically and athletically. Indiana is in my top six, along with Duke, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Harvard and a couple others," Anthony said.

As the summer begins, he is planning on making a decision before his season.

"The factors that will go in is how comfortable I feel on the campus and the support I get from the coaches."