BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mistake after mistake, the snowball continues to get bigger and worse for Indiana. The Hoosiers fall to a 2-5 record after suffering another loss in 2023, this time to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It was a similar story to the previous games of the season, costly mistakes that dig Indiana into a hole and a lack of offense that puts up minimal points. Another week has gone by and Indiana is still making a lot mistakes. Special teams has been an issue for Indiana this entire season and this week was no exception. Jaylin Lucas, the former All-American, muffed a punt with 28 seconds left in the first half which allowed Rutgers to add three more points to their name just before the end of the second quarter. Lucas is coming off a great 2022 season as a return/kick specialist but this season has been quite different. Things have gotten to a point where he was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter and replaced with Camden Jordan. The shocking moment of the day came when Indiana had no solution for Rutgers’ rushing punt block. Just seven seconds into the second quarter, Indiana lined up ready to punt the ball away. Rutgers lined up on the opposite end and with basically no effort, Rutgers sent a handful of defenders in the direction of James Evans and blocked the easiest punt of their lives. Rutgers would scope the ball back up, find the end zone, and go up by seven points.

That blocked punt highlights the immense struggles Indiana has had on special teams. Head coach Tom Allen has said multiple times this year that the special teams unit hasn’t been doing their part, and today was a clear example. “Just too many mistakes,” Allen said. “Special teams just hurt us, sadly, and inexcusable blocked punt. Obviously the points right before halftime, defense played hard up to that point there and did some good things, but obviously just were on the field too much and then gave up that long run at the end, which was really, really tough.” From the blocked punt to the mistakes by Lucas, Indiana’s special teams have continued to hurt the team in more ways than one. Indiana’s defensive performance didn't help the situation either. Entering today, Rutgers hasn't been shy about what makes them successful this year. The Knights has run the ball well all year long and have put on a surprising season because of their ability to run the football with Gavin Wimsatt and Kyle Monangai. It’s no secret what has propelled Rutgers this season but still, Indiana was unable to put a stop to their game plan. Rutgers had close to 300 total rushing yards, 276, and was able to control the pace of the game the way they wanted to. The Scarlet Knights punished Indiana in a slow and cruel way. Rutgers had the ball in their hands for a total of 37:38, 15 minutes more than the Hoosiers. Indiana had no solution to stop the run and with that, Rutgers played the game in their own way. “We just didn't do a good enough job on first downs, got too many third and shorts, had a big quarterback gain that we knew they would do, and yeah, just frustrating we couldn't get off,” Allen said. “Had a couple drives that I thought we should have, and either there was a penalty or just poor execution and just got to play better. Just really can't do that. I know we've got to be able to get off the field defensively, and cannot give that kind of run game. It just bleeds the clock, bleeds your energy, and keeps our offense off the field. Just tough.”