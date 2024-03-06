Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson will return as the Hoosiers' head coach in 2024-25, a source confirmed to TheHoosier.com on Wednesday evening.

Zach Osterman of the IndyStar was the first on it.

This is the third season for Woodson at the helm of his alma mater. Through 29 games this season, IU is 16-13 and 8-10 in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the first two seasons with Woodson as head coach – posting 21-14 and 23-12 records.

Indiana had two selections in the 2023 NBA Draft, the first season since 2019 in which the Hoosiers had a player selected in the draft. It was the first time since 2017 that IU had two players chose in the same draft class.

IU plays on the road at Minnesota tonight in the Hoosiers' penultimate game of the regular season. Tip off in Minneapolis is scheduled for 9 p.m. eastern.

This breaking story will be updated with more information.