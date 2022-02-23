Middle Tennessee DB transfer Quincy Riley discusses Indiana offer

Last year, Riley appeared in nine games (seven starts) and totaled 33 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and a team-high five interceptions. He was named First Team All-C-USA.

The redshirt freshman entered the portal in February and has received a lot of interest after having a very good 2021 season.

Indiana continues to stay active in its 2022 recruiting class through the transfer portal extending an offer to Middle Tennessee defensive back Quincy Riley.

Riley's five interceptions was tied for fourth in the entire country in 2021. Indiana ranked last in the Big Ten with just five for the entire defense.

"I just know my team takes pride in getting the ball back. We work everyday on it so it become muscle memory," Riley said. "The ball is money."

Indiana has a new defensive coordinator in Chat Wilt and will have head coach Tom Allen back to play calling duties in 2022. Riley detailed Indiana's message to him. Up to this point, defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby has been in communication with Riley.

"They have been saying how and where I'll be in the system and who is there and coming back," Riley said of IU.

"He (Shelby) likes my coverage skills a lot, also just saying they play with five defensive backs and how it would be amazing playing next to two other good corners,"

At 6-foot-1, Riley has very good cover skills. He has quick feet and foot hands to add to his athletic ability. Playing multiple positions in high school helped him develop a terrific change of pace and know what speed to play with. In the open field, he's a very fundamentally sound tackler as well.

"I say I’m sticky defender. In man coverage I’m at my best," Riley said. "Also I play with a high IQ. I’m a fast guy but I have learned how to play at my speed."

Riley has offers from Memphis, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Illinois, Ole Miss and Louisville among others since he entered the portal.