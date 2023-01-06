The Hoosiers' first game of 2023 started with high-flying emotions between the Indiana and the Iowa Hawkeyes as they both battled it out for 40 minutes on Thursday night. The back-and-forth game ended with the Hawkeyes pulling off a 21-point comeback to win 91-89 but the intensity was the main thing that ran through Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Multiple technical fouls and a near brawl at half court were just a few of the emotional moments that these two Big Ten opponents shared on the court.

With 53 seconds left on the clock in the second half, both benches started to swarm together after Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery exchanged words with Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond. Immediately after the short-lived scuffle, the referees called a technical foul on McCaffery. However, seconds later got the same referee rescinded the foul and separated both teams.

Mike Woodson expressed his emotions after the game when asked about the clashing encounter with McCaffery and was all but pleased.

“That's bull**** is what it is, you can print that,” Woodson said. “When you can allow coaches to come across half court into your space that's bull****, it is.”



