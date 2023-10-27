BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Earlier this week, Indiana star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested on two class A misdemeanors. The incident – which, in relativity, was minor – netted Mgbako a formal charge of criminal trespass from the Monroe County prosecutor's office, first reported by Zach Osterman of the IndyStar.

Questions had arose about a possible act of discipline coming down from the Indiana basketball program regarding the incident and whether he would face any additional penalties beyond that of the initial charge. But when asked Friday in his first real press conference of the season, Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson said that Mgbako's incident would not receive any further punishing.

"(Mgbako) will be playing," Woodson said about Mgbako, Sunday's exhibition versus UIndy being the first opportunity to get on the court against an opponent. "He's been practicing. All that's behind us. We got to move forward."