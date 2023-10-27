Mackenzie Mgbako's to play in Sunday's exhibition: 'All that's behind us.'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Earlier this week, Indiana star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako was arrested on two class A misdemeanors. The incident – which, in relativity, was minor – netted Mgbako a formal charge of criminal trespass from the Monroe County prosecutor's office, first reported by Zach Osterman of the IndyStar.
Questions had arose about a possible act of discipline coming down from the Indiana basketball program regarding the incident and whether he would face any additional penalties beyond that of the initial charge. But when asked Friday in his first real press conference of the season, Hoosier head coach Mike Woodson said that Mgbako's incident would not receive any further punishing.
"(Mgbako) will be playing," Woodson said about Mgbako, Sunday's exhibition versus UIndy being the first opportunity to get on the court against an opponent. "He's been practicing. All that's behind us. We got to move forward."
Mgbako is one of three freshmen in the Hoosiers' 2023 signing class – the most recent to hit campus this season. His debut – alongside the likes of Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton, who's currently battling an injury – has been highly anticipated ever since he chose to commit to Indiana in May of this year.
A McDonald's All-American, Mgbako was the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class according to Rivals. After decommitting from Duke, Mgbako picked Indiana over Kansas in his final decision.
Earlier this month, Mgbako was picked as the Big Ten's preseason Freshman of the Year by a wide margin, receiving 19 of 28 first place votes in a poll conducted by The Athletic – dubbed the "official/unofficial" Big Ten media poll. The next closest option received just five votes.
"Mackenzie's been pretty solid," Woodson said Friday.
He's expected to be a key cog in the Hoosiers' efforts this season.
