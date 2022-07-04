Look: Gabe Cupps works out with LeBron James

Cupps, from Centerville (OH) High School, previously played with Bronny James, LeBron's son, in AAU a few seasons ago.

Cupps and James have a long-standing relationship due to the relationship the Indiana point guard has with Bronny James.

Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps was working out with NBA star LeBron James over the weekend.

Over the last few months, Bronny James and Cupps have reunited for a few tournaments.

Cupps also challenged LeBron James to a three-point shootout during an AAU tournament a few seasons ago. Not only were Cupps and Bronny teammates that summer, they went head-to-head in a few other matchups since then.

"I'm just a competitor,” Cupps told TheHoosier.com. “I love to compete, basketball's just how I do it. Obviously I'm skilled, but at the end of the day I'm just going to compete my ass off.“

After Cupps’ commitment to Indiana, James also gave him a shoutout.

Cupps is a four-star point guard ranked No. 130 in the Rivals150 rankings.