Look: New Indiana commit Gabe Cupps gets shoutout from LeBron James

New Indiana commit Gabe Cupps received a special shoutout from NBA superstar LeBron James shortly after his commitment to IU on Tuesday. The future Hall of Famer took to his Instagram to show his support for Cupps. Cupps, from Centerville (OH) High School, previously played with Bronny James, LeBron's son, in AAU a few seasons ago.

Cupps challenged LeBron James to a three-point shootout during an AAU tournament a few seasons ago. Not only were Cupps and Bronny teammates that summer, they went head-to-head in a few other matchups since then. That connection has stayed as you can tell from the shoutout from LeBron. Below are some highlights of a 14-year-old Gabe Cupps challenging LeBron James.