Indiana heads into its matchup with Penn State on Wednesday with an 0-2 Big Ten record. Looking to get back in the win column, Penn State comes in as another team with a winless conference record.

PSU’s head coach, Pat Chambers, was fired before the season began, leaving the keys to interim head coach Jim Ferry. Right now, he has the Nittany Lions at 3-3.

Penn State is led by Izaiah Brockington who is averaging 15.2 points per game. He is a bigger, slashing guard who makes most of his work in the paint and midrange. He is a a very good shot creator and is shooting 58.1 percent from the field over his last three games.

Myreon Jones is a very well-rounded guard who can get hot in a hurry. Most of his looks come from three-point range or as long twos. He is averaging 13.3 points per game.

Seth Lundy is a versatile forward who plays that stretch-4 position. He is shooting just 33 percent from deep, but is a very capable shot maker from the perimeter. At just 6-foot-6, he isn’t going to be a big physical body in the paint on either end of the floor. He is averaging 13.0 points per game.

Other names for Penn State to watch for are Sam Sessoms, Myles Dread and Jamari Wheeler. Sessoms has been a huge piece off of the bench in the backcourt, scoring in double figures each game (11.8 ppg). Dread is a spot up shooter who has seen 31 of his 43 field goal attempts come from three - shooting 41.2 percent on the season from deep. Finally, Wheeler is a hard nosed guard who won’t fill up the stat book in the scoring column, but averages 4.7 assists per game. His biggest asset, however, is defensively where he averages 1.7 steals per game.