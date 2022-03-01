Key storylines for Hoosiers heading into spring practice

Indiana football begins spring practice this Saturday, March 5 and it will usher in a much different looking roster and coaching staff than last season.

IU has signed a top-15 recruiting class -- highest in history -- and will have its most mid-year enrollees in program history for spring ball.

The staff also had turnover with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan being replaced by Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Charlton Warren leaving for North Carolina and being replaced by Chad Wilt. Defensive line coach Kevin Peoples left for Missouri with Paul Randolph replacing him. And then, Craig Johnson replacing Deland McCullough as the running backs coach after McCullough's departure for Notre Dame.

The Hoosiers went 2-10 in 2021 and were winless in the Big Ten conference. They had one of the worst producing offenses and defenses in the league after two of the best in 2020.

Tom Allen enters his seventh season as the Indiana football coach with a record of 26-32. He went 8-5 in 2019 and 6-2 in 2020, reaching a No. 9 ranking in the AP Poll at one point in the 2020 season.

Here are some of the key storylines to follow as Indiana heads into spring practice.