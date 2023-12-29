Kel'el Ware won't play versus Kennesaw State
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's final non-conference contest of the 2023-24 season will come without one if its starring big men down low.
According to the Big Ten's conference availability report, sophomore forward Kel'el Ware won't play versus Kennesaw State on Friday night – the last of the Hoosiers' "buy games" before re-opening the conference slate after the first of the year at Nebraska.
Ware, who has appeared on the availability report in the past, but only under the label of 'questionable,' has appeared in every game this season. In 12 contests, he's scoring 14.9 points a night and hauling in 8.9 rebounds on average. He's good for 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per outing as well.
His 30.4 minutes per game is only second to senior guard Trey Galloway, who's seen an increase in load with the consistent absences of backcourt running mate Xavier Johnson. Johnson was listed as questionable on the same availability report.
The former Oregon transfer has been effective in multiple aspects of the game, scoring at 55% from the field and 37.5% from the distance.
Indiana and Kennesaw State tip off at 6:00 pm on Friday evening in Bloomington. For a full preview of the contest, check out our glance ahead at the matchup and comprehensive look into the trouble the Owls could provide.
The game will be broadcast on BTN+.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board