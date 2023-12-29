BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's final non-conference contest of the 2023-24 season will come without one if its starring big men down low.

According to the Big Ten's conference availability report, sophomore forward Kel'el Ware won't play versus Kennesaw State on Friday night – the last of the Hoosiers' "buy games" before re-opening the conference slate after the first of the year at Nebraska.

Ware, who has appeared on the availability report in the past, but only under the label of 'questionable,' has appeared in every game this season. In 12 contests, he's scoring 14.9 points a night and hauling in 8.9 rebounds on average. He's good for 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per outing as well.

His 30.4 minutes per game is only second to senior guard Trey Galloway, who's seen an increase in load with the consistent absences of backcourt running mate Xavier Johnson. Johnson was listed as questionable on the same availability report.

The former Oregon transfer has been effective in multiple aspects of the game, scoring at 55% from the field and 37.5% from the distance.