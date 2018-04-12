Indiana junior forward Juwan Morgan has submitted his name for consideration in the 2018 NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, the program announced Thursday.

"I want to gather as much information as possible and see what opportunities may be out there," Morgan said in a statement. "It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and this is the first step. It’s important to get an honest evaluation and that is what I am looking for."

By not hiring an agent, Morgan is able to retain his college eligibility if he chooses to return to school for his senior season. He has until May 30 to decide if he wants to withdraw his name from consideration and come back for his senior year.

"I think Juwan improved as much as any player in the country this past season,” said IU head coach Archie Miller said. "The rules are in place to allow an individual to get valuable feedback and we support Juwan in wanting to find out where he stands and learn what he needs to continue to work on in the eyes of key decision makers professionally."

Morgan started 30 games and averaged 16.5 points overall and 7.4 rebounds last season for the Hoosiers, improving his overall scoring by 8.8 points and his Big Ten output by 6.6 points en route to first-team USBWA All-District, second-team All-Big Ten and NABC All-District selections. He also shot 57.9 percent from the field and averaged 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, ranking among the top 10 players in the league in each of the categories overall and in Big Ten play.