JUCO DB Jamison Kelly Flips Commitment to Indiana
Tom Allen has flipped defensive back Jamison Kelly Jr. from Jacksonville State to Indiana. Kelly attended Jones College, a junior college in Mississippi before deciding to play for the Hoosiers.
The class of 2020 graduate committed to Louisiana Tech out of high school before transferring to Jones after his first season. He also held offers from Arkansas State, Jackson State, Louisiana-Monroe, and South Alabama.
Kelly was in Bloomington over the weekend for an official visit. He told TheHoosier he loved the area and how peaceful it was. He got along with safeties coach Jason Jones very well, who was the lead on his visit.
"They really wanted me and they're in the Big Ten," Kelly told TheHoosier.com about his commitment.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety looks to fill a gap left by Devon Matthews's departure to the NFL, as well as Josh Sanguinetti's entrance in the transfer portal.
Allen's and Chad Wilt's defensive backfield will look very different next season, Kelly offers a veteran presence with two years of college experience under his belt already.
Kelly finished the 2022 season with 51 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Kelly will have three years of eligibility potentially remaining.
