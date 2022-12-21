Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Tom Allen has flipped defensive back Jamison Kelly Jr. from Jacksonville State to Indiana. Kelly attended Jones College, a junior college in Mississippi before deciding to play for the Hoosiers. The class of 2020 graduate committed to Louisiana Tech out of high school before transferring to Jones after his first season. He also held offers from Arkansas State, Jackson State, Louisiana-Monroe, and South Alabama.



JUCO DB Jamison Kelly flips commitment to Indiana (Jones College Athletics) (Jones College Athletics)

Kelly was in Bloomington over the weekend for an official visit. He told TheHoosier he loved the area and how peaceful it was. He got along with safeties coach Jason Jones very well, who was the lead on his visit. "They really wanted me and they're in the Big Ten," Kelly told TheHoosier.com about his commitment.