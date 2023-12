BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Monday afternoon, defensive back Jordan Grier took to 'X' to announce that he is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and is returning to Indiana for his final year of eligibility. Grier initially entered his name into the transfer portal on December 5, becoming the second Hoosier to enter their name into the portal following the hire of Curt Cignetti.

