BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s senior day in Bloomington, but pregame offers a different visual for the first time all season. Today is a day about four seniors – Anthony Walker and Xavier Johnson, who will play their final games on Branch McCracken Court as Hoosiers; and Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal, who will later announce this isn’t quite their last hurrah inside the hallowed walls of Assembly Hall. But this is also a significant day for Jakai Newton, the freshman four-star combo guard who spent this season waiting in the wings. Rehabbing multiple knee injuries that have caused him to miss the entire season up to this point, Newton’s appearances this season have come with an asterisk. He observed the first few games of the year in team-issued sweatsuits. Indiana’s late-November trip to Madison Square Garden gave the first glimpse of him in a uniform, but only the top half – later becoming the norm. Yet here he was on a Sunday in March, sitting courtside and lacing up his sneakers. Indiana wasn’t going to burn a year of his eligibility now, but that wasn’t going to stop the Covington, Ga., native from fully suiting up.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyBhIGNoYW5nZSDigJQgSmFrYWkgTmV3dG9uIGluIGZ1 bGwgdW5pZm9ybSBmb3IgdGhlIGZpcnN0IHRpbWUgYWxsIHllYXIuIEhl4oCZ cyBsaXN0ZWQgYXMgb3V0IHRvZGF5LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81Q2dJ eVZWNGFiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNUNnSXlWVjRhYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNYXNvbiBXaWxsaWFtcyAoQG12c29ud2lsbGlhbXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbXZzb253aWxsaWFtcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2 NjkwNDA3ODcyNDkxMTE3Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIHByZWdhbWUgbW92ZW1lbnQgZm9yIE5ld3Rvbi4gTG9va3Mg Zmx1aWQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9p dWJiP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaXViYjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BjMHBrdkRRNUciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QYzBwa3ZEUTVHPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIFdpbGxp YW1zIChAbXZzb253aWxsaWFtcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9tdnNvbndpbGxpYW1zL3N0YXR1cy8xNzY2OTEzMDI1NjI4MzkzNjAz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Newton would carry on through the initial part of warmups, but didn’t go through the guard’s shooting circuit that features a heavy load of mid-range, off-dribble pull ups and spot-up shots from distance. He was left to just observe at the half court line, where his face would be painted with a desire to participate more than just the monotonous dribbling he was reserved to. What he did show was the public’s first sights of what could, if rehabilitation goes correctly, be one of IU’s most explosive guards next season. “I think he can bring just a toughness,” fellow freshman guard Gabe Cupps said following the season’s finale loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis. “He’s very hungry to play, you know, having not played for a while. He’s super skilled, very athletic. “I think he can be one of the best defenders in the country. And then just that toughness is the biggest thing.”

Together, the pair of Cupps and Newton comprised the guard duo that entered IU’s fold in the 2023 recruiting class. Mixing the Hoosiers’ injury issues with Xavier Johnson and Newton’s season-long battle with rehab, Cupps was forced to handle more of the lead ball-handling role than IU’s staff would’ve preferred. In response to what head coach Mike Woodson liked about the development of Cupps, the third-year man at the helm of his alma mater made mention that Cupps was “thrown to the wolves” in 2023-24. While his efforts in doing so were commendable, he likely could’ve used an extra set of hands in doing so. A 6-foot-3, 203-pound bottle of lightning alongside him in the backcourt would fit that mold. Instead of having the opportunity to help contribute right away, Newton has instead been forced to work in private for a return in 2024-25. Every now and again, however, one of IU’s guards of the future would post updates to Instagram of his progress. It all indicates that, barring another setback, he’ll finally get that chance when the ball is tipped next October and November. “Jakai, him not being able to participate this year, would take a lot of people down,” fifth-year senior Anthony Walker said following the Hoosiers’ loss to Nebraska, speaking on the impact of the freshman that kept him young in his final year of college basketball. “Jakai, of course, (had) a positive attitude always. I think they’re really good leaders, especially them being so young. Just them being themselves was very surprising to me and was very refreshing for not just me, but the whole team.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQzRv bmtWc3ZTS2MvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0NTcgLyA4NjU7Ij48 L2lmcmFtZT48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=