IU women's guard Grace Berger named AP All-American Honorable Mention

The Hoosiers begin their 2022 postseason play on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 pm against Charlotte at Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior guard Grace Berger has been named a 2022 Associated Press All-American honorable mention, announced on Wednesday by the organization.

Berger has guided Indiana to its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, its highest ever NCAA seed at No. 3 and trip to the Big Ten Championship game in 20 years during her senior campaign in 2021-22.

She averages a team-high 16.3 points per game with two double-doubles and 27 games in double figures this season. Doing a little bit of everything. Berger also averages 6.2 rebounds, a team-high 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and holds a +2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Louisville, Ky. native shoots 44.8 percent from the floor and 80.2 percent from the free throw line.

She earned her third-consecutive All-Big Ten first team honors in 2021-22 and was on the top 10 watchlist for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award for nation's top small forward. This marks Berger's third All-American honor in her career, pulling in WBCA All-American honorable mention and USWBA All-American honorable mention in 2021.

This season, she was also on watch lists for the 2022 Wooden Award and 2022 Wade Trophy, awards that honor the nation's top player. She joins Mackenzie Holmes (2021) as the program's two AP All-American selections.

Berger and the 3-seed Hoosiers (22-8) will open NCAA Tournament play on Saturday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. ET against 14-seeded Charlotte inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

