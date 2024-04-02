Indiana fans can get a glimpse at the Hoosiers' newest commitment on Tuesday night.
Bryson Tucker, a five-star wing who announced his pledge to Indiana last week, is participating in Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American game. The Bishop O'Connell (VA) standout is on the East roster.
The game, which will air on ESPN, tips off at 9 p.m. ET.
Advertisement
This is the third consecutive offseason in which Indiana has added a five-star commitment in an incoming freshman class, and Tucker is the 34th all-time McDonald's All-American to opt for Indiana in their recruitment (Kel'el Ware, an original transfer from Oregon, was a 2022 McDonald's All-American).
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!