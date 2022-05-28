IU Baseball Beats Illinois to Advance in B1G Tournament

In going the distance Brehmer faced just 2 batters over the minimum, striking out 6, walking 2, and plunking a one-hitter (that would lead to the only Illini score) and the Hoosiers come away with a huge win to stay alive in the 2022 Big Ten Baseball tournament taking place in Omaha. The Illini simply had no answers for Brehmer, who was simply masterful in his 2nd ever complete game. Here's a report from IU Athletics.

After losing to top-seeded Iowa in 11 innings on Thursday Indiana was facing elimination in Friday's match-up with favored Illinois. The Hoosiers had Bradley Brehmer on the mound and he picked the right day for sterling pitching performance.

OMAHA, Neb. – Postseason baseball is about winning with your back against the wall and on Friday (May 27) the Indiana baseball program came through with an 8-1 victory over Illinois in an elimination game at the Big Ten Tournament on Charles Schwab Field.

Indiana (26-31) opened the scoring with a single run in the third, before Illinois (31-22) tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth. The Hoosiers grabbed the lead right back with a single run in the bottom of the sixth and added six more in the eighth inning.

Only one pitcher was needed, as senior Bradley Brehmer tossed a complete to earn his fifth victory of the season. He tossed 112 pitches and allowed just one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six in his second career complete game.

It was the first Big Ten Tournament complete game for a Hoosier pitcher since the 2013 championship game when Will Coursen-Carr went the distance against Nebraska in Minneapolis. The last complete game for a Hoosier came in the 2021 regular season via Gabe Bierman versus Nebraska on May 9 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Freshman Carter Mathison drove in a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-3 night at the plate. His two-RBI double moved his reached base streak to 24 games. The two RBIs give him 56 on the season and move him into No. fourth on the freshman RBI charts in Indiana history.

Junior Hunter Jessee singled, walked and scored one run to move his reached base streak to 18 games. Senior Phillip Glasser drove in a pair of runs and singled twice to produce the lone multi-hit game of the season.

Four different Illinois hitters collected one hit apiece, with Braden Comia drove in the lone RBI and Brody Harding scored the lone run. Riley Gowens (5-4) suffered the loss with two runs – one earned – on four hits in five innings of work.



