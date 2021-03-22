IU 2022 commit CJ Gunn staying focused on winning 4A State Championship
Kenzie Winstead and Alec Lasley contributed to this story...
On Saturday, Lawrence North wing and class of 2022 Indiana commit CJ Gunn helped the Wildcats escape with a 54-52 win over Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Semi State matchup.
Against South, Gunn struggled from the perimeter and hit just 3-of-9 shots, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. He scored nine points. With his size and length, Gunn is a solid defender on the perimeter and used that length to come up with a huge block with 8 seconds left.
LN, who was up by three, nearly fouled too late on the ensuing inbounds pass as South hit a three and would have had a chance to go to the free throw line for the win and a four-point play. However, the refs said the foul came before the shot. South would go 1-of-2 at the line, eventually giving the Wildcats the win.
"I think we played well as a team," Gunn told TheHoosier.com after the win. "I think we came out a little bit down, but once we got the hang of the game, I think, and the situation we pulled together and got the win as a team.
"I knew that nobody is just going to lay down, so I knew this was going to be a close game... as a team when they come out hot, that's kinda out of our hands, we just have to keep playing. Basketball is a game of possessions so we just had to keep going."
The Wildcats (28-2) will face Carmel (25-2) in the state finals on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
