Kenzie Winstead and Alec Lasley contributed to this story...

On Saturday, Lawrence North wing and class of 2022 Indiana commit CJ Gunn helped the Wildcats escape with a 54-52 win over Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Semi State matchup.

Against South, Gunn struggled from the perimeter and hit just 3-of-9 shots, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. He scored nine points. With his size and length, Gunn is a solid defender on the perimeter and used that length to come up with a huge block with 8 seconds left.

LN, who was up by three, nearly fouled too late on the ensuing inbounds pass as South hit a three and would have had a chance to go to the free throw line for the win and a four-point play. However, the refs said the foul came before the shot. South would go 1-of-2 at the line, eventually giving the Wildcats the win.

"I think we played well as a team," Gunn told TheHoosier.com after the win. "I think we came out a little bit down, but once we got the hang of the game, I think, and the situation we pulled together and got the win as a team.

"I knew that nobody is just going to lay down, so I knew this was going to be a close game... as a team when they come out hot, that's kinda out of our hands, we just have to keep playing. Basketball is a game of possessions so we just had to keep going."

The Wildcats (28-2) will face Carmel (25-2) in the state finals on April 3 at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.