Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins includes IU in his final six schools

Mason Williams • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@mvsonwilliams

Indianapolis native and Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins has cut his final list of schools to six, per his Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Indiana is amongst six schools still receiving consideration from Perkins, alongside Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

A four-year Big Ten veteran with the Hawkeyes, Perkins has one year of eligibility remaining.

For more on Perkins, check out our initial report of Indiana's interest in Perkins here.


–––––

