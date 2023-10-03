Indiana women's basketball announces 2023-24 TV slate
The Big Ten released the TV designations and tip times for a select portion of Indiana women's basketball's 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday.
Indiana can be caught across four separate TV networks this upcoming season – FOX, FS1, Big Ten Network and Peacock.
Below is the full release:
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana women’s basketball will be featured in the Big Ten Conference television package 16 times this season, announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hoosiers will play across four different networks including Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1 and Peacock. They will appear on a national broadcast on FOX twice this season, five times on BTN, seven times on Peacock and once on FS1.
IU will be featured on broadcasts in nine road games and six inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall including both matchups with Iowa, Purdue and Maryland this season.
Additional times and streaming information for non-selected games will be announced at a later date.
